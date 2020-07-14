1/
Bonnie Lou (Waters) Edmonds
1955 - 2020
Bonnie Lou Waters Edmonds, 64, of Hume, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in her home.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 17 at 2:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael R. Alley officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Bonnie was born December 31, 1955, in Front Royal, Virginia daughter of the late Noah Samuel Waters and Helen Marie Fox Waters. She was married to the late George Lee Edmonds.

Surviving are a son Robert Lee Edmonds and wife Claudia of Gordonsville; one daughter Nicole Lynn Robin and husband Drake of Manassas; two brothers Charles "Joe" Waters of Front Royal and Terry Waters of Claudeville, North Carolina; two sisters Brenda Mathews of Bentonville and Debbie Henry of Front Royal; and nine grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 14, 2020.
