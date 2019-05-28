Bonnie Nadine Delawder passed in her home Friday May 24, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Trzicak; and her mother, Marge Christy; as well as her children, Steve, Nikki, Ashley, Joe, Ryan, Eric, Jamie, Greg and Zack.
Bonnie was a loving grandma to Echo, Cloe, Kyle, Jordan, Ryan, Jaden, Brooklynn, Dezmond, Tristen, Hunter, Jake, Emma, Caleb; and her twin great granddaughters, Annabel and Abbagail.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emily Couric Cancer Center, P.O. Box 800773 Charlottesville, VA 22908.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 28, 2019