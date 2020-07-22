Bonnie Rush, 86, of Edinburg, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Mt. Jackson. The family will receive friends the night before from 7-8 p.m. Burial will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Dunalk, MD. Masks are required for the service and visitation.
Bonnie was born December 15, 1933 in Edinburg, VA. She was the daughter of the late Nevitt and Goldie Baker Carper.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Rush and 3 sisters, Geneva Burner, Joyce Polk, and Betty Wetzel.
Bonnie is survived by 3 daughters, Lois Smith, Julie Schnepf and Dawn Coatsolonia; 4 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren, 3 of which she raised Shawn Gross, Samantha Gross and Daryl Bucker and 3 great, great grandchildren.
