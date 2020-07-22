Lois, Julie,Dawn so sorry for your loss of your mom aunt Bonnie was best mother grandmother aunt I loved aunt Bonnie like a mom our prayers thoughts are with you all she will be missed by all that loved and knew her she now reunited with uncle calvin,little John,and her mom and dad 3 sisters some day we willed be reunited with Aunt Bonnie R.I.P I will always love you Sheri Ann

Denny and Sheri Burner Vann

Family