Bonnie Rush
1933 - 2020
Bonnie Rush, 86, of Edinburg, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.

Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Mt. Jackson. The family will receive friends the night before from 7-8 p.m. Burial will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Dunalk, MD. Masks are required for the service and visitation.

Bonnie was born December 15, 1933 in Edinburg, VA. She was the daughter of the late Nevitt and Goldie Baker Carper.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Rush and 3 sisters, Geneva Burner, Joyce Polk, and Betty Wetzel.

Bonnie is survived by 3 daughters, Lois Smith, Julie Schnepf and Dawn Coatsolonia; 4 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren, 3 of which she raised Shawn Gross, Samantha Gross and Daryl Bucker and 3 great, great grandchildren.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Mt. Jackson.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Dellinger Funeral Home
JUL
23
Service
02:00 PM
Dellinger Funeral Home
JUL
24
Burial
Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery
July 22, 2020
Lois, Julie,Dawn so sorry for your loss of your mom aunt Bonnie was best mother grandmother aunt I loved aunt Bonnie like a mom our prayers thoughts are with you all she will be missed by all that loved and knew her she now reunited with uncle calvin,little John,and her mom and dad 3 sisters some day we willed be reunited with Aunt Bonnie R.I.P I will always love you Sheri Ann
Denny and Sheri Burner Vann
Family
