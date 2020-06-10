

Boyd David Spiker, Sr. (Spike), son of Charles Spiker and Mary Hottle Spiker, was born December 19, 1922 in Warren County, Virginia, and passed away June 2, 2020 in Tooele, Utah.



He lived in Strasburg, Virginia until he joined the Army in 1944. While in basic training at Fort Campbell Kentucky, and on weekend leave, he met his wife to be, Lillian Martin, on July 24, 1944 they were united in wedlock. After basic training he was married for a few days before he was sent overseas where he fought under George Patton's 3rd Army infantry and spent 61 days on the front lines in France during WWII. He was married for 75 years prior to her passing in 2019.



His employment advancements resulted in his family living in several states, but they found their permanent home in Tooele for 58 years. At Tooele Army Depot, he rapidly advanced his career by attending years of schooling and continuous advancement in Missile Systems Electronics, until he was promoted into supervision. He eventually had more than 300 people under his supervision where he continued to receive honors from Army Generals and even the President of the United States for his leadership and specifically for his commendations for improvement of government regulations and processes. His adopted ideas and recommendations saved more money than the cost to employ him during his entire government career, which was over a million dollars in 1979. In addition to these abundant acknowledgements, he was extremely proud of the fact that he had a constant line of employees from throughout the depot who admired his leadership abilities and wanted to come work for him because of his desire and reputation of being a compassionate and outstanding person. He was simply liked by everyone who knew him.



Although his working life was overwhelming and took much of his time, as the years went by, he was able to spend more time with his sons and daughter, and he became captivated with his kids, their spouses, grandkids, great grandkids, and great-great grandkids. He especially cherished his time traveling throughout the U.S. visiting family. He scheduled every month of his life around attending everything from a birthday, dance recital, sporting event, high school, and college graduation, and helping out whenever family needed him. There was no limit to what he would do to make their lives better.



He is survived by his daughter Chere Lynne Spiker of Murray, Utah, sons; Boyd D. Spiker, Jr. (Judi), of Tooele, Utah, Steve Spiker (Dee) Carlsbad, California, and William L. Spiker (Lynette) of Mesquite, Nevada, sister Phenie Russell of Strasburg, Virginia, ten grandchildren; Shauna Spiker Muller (Charlie) of Madison, Alabama, Brian Spiker (Monica) of Vista, California, Darci Spiker (John Backschies) of Calabasas, California, Amy Treadway of Murray, Utah, David Garreaud of Salt Lake City, Utah, Tonya Garreaud of Portland, Oregon, Meagan Parrinello (Chris) of Hileah, Florida, Kelly Spiker (Roozie) Anaheim Hills, California, Katie Fox (John) of Temecula, California, Dr. Ryan Spiker (Elizabeth) of Salt Lake City, Utah, ten great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. He was incredibly proud of his family.



Service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Tate Mortuary 110 South Main Street, Tooele, Utah, with a viewing held prior from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Tooele City Cemetery following the funeral.



If you would like to donate, Boyd would very much appreciate it going to his hometown church, Walnut Springs Christian Church, 1905 Oranda Rd., Strasburg, VA 22657.

