

Boyd Franklin Neff 81, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his residence.



A memorial service for Mr. Neff was conducted at 11:00 am Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Meadow Mills Church of the Brethren, Middletown, VA. with the Rev. Fred Mauck officiating.



Mr. Neff (Boyd) was born on April 30, 1938 a son of the late John Theodore and Laura Virginia Spitler Neff. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Jean Armel Neff (The Love of His Life ). Three stepsons Leonard Hottle Jr., Michael Hottle, Ernest Hottle and siblings, David Neff, Mabel Lam, Annabelle Neff and Catherine Bowers.



Survivors include his step daughter's Debra Dain Hottle Barrett, Pam Hottle Wallace, seven grandchildren Kim Largent, Stacey Hottle, Troy Hottle, Chrystal D. Riley, Tabathia Kief, Tara Painter and Calvin C. Barrett III and nineteen great-grand children.

His siblings, Bethel Funk, Lula Mae Neff and Franklin T. Neff. Five nieces and nephews Dan Funk, Joan Funk, Teresa Harris, Timmy Lam, Howard Lam.



He was a member of Meadow Mills Church of the Brethren. Boyd retired as chief auto mechanic of over 35 years at Ships Auto Sales.



The family received friends at Meadow Mills Church of the Brethren one hour prior to the service.



The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Meadow Mills Brethren, c/o of Rev. Fred Mauck.



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Neff.