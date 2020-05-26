Boyd William Coverstone
1956 - 2020
Our beloved brother, Boyd William Coverstone, 63 of Woodstock, left this world for his final resting place on May 23, 2020.

Boyd was preceded in death by his father, Nelson Maynard Coverstone, his mother, Evelyn Lee Winsboro Coverstone, and his nephew Timothy Dale Bowers.

Boyd was born prematurely on August 5, 1956, alongside his twin.

He grew up in Fort Valley, enjoying life with his three brothers, and sister. Boyd was a graduate of Strasburg High School, Class of 1976. He worked many years with Shen- Paco Industries. He was a quiet man, who liked to people watch, and enjoyed making new friends. He enjoyed helping people and was at one time a member of the Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed listening to music and taking walks. Boyd was a loving brother, nephew, and uncle. He will be greatly missed.

Boyd is survived by his sister; Susan D. "Darla" Polhemus of Woodstock, his brothers; Floyd N. Coverstone (his twin) of Edinburg, Gary E. Coverstone (wife Wilma) of Edinburg, and Thomas L. Coverstone, of Fort Valley. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, and a half-sister, Kristian Bodhi.

Boyd's final resting place will be, with his parents, at Detrick Cemetery in Fort Valley, Virginia. Services will be private, to be scheduled at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department, or the Humane Society of Shenandoah County.

Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
