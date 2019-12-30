Brenda Ann King Castro, 52, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home.
Services for Brenda will be private.
Mrs. Castro was born on August 19, 1967 in Fairfax, Virginia to the late William King and to Wanda Rollison Brown.
Surviving along with her mother are her husband of 33 years, Carlos A. Castro; three sons, Tracey Lee King (Ashleigh), Carlos Alberto Castro Jr. and Mark Alan Shamlin Castro; two daughters, Santana Lynn Castro and Destiny Castro Walker (Thomas); two brothers, Eugene Rollison and Mack Rollison; two sisters, Amber Bennett and Amy Coffey; thirteen grandchildren, Izac, Zahara, Liam, Kyleigh, Aubrie, Myla, Michah, Merrick, Victoria, Brayden, Kamdyn, Gage, and Ryker and extended families, the Lovetts, the Armstrongs and the Elliotts.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 30, 2019