Brenda Darlene Berry, 61, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 10 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating.Inurnment will be private.Mrs. Berry was born December 31, 1957 in Washington D.C. She worked many years as a Certified Nursing Assistant.She was married to the late Wayne Berry.Surviving are her loving and dedicated companion, Larry Giffin of Winchester; four sons, Luis Sullivan of Baltimore, Maryland, Derek Berry of Alabama, Dennis Sullivan of Winchester, and Joe Sullivan and wife Stacy of Front Royal; four brothers and sisters; and three grandchildren, Terren Sullivan, Cory Sullivan and Shawn Sullivan.Family will receive friends 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at the funeral home.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.