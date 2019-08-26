Brenda Elaine "Bebe" Hundley, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in her home.
Bebe was born on December 23, 1948 in Washington D.C. to the late B.Y. and Marjorie Martin.
Mrs. Hundley is survived by her son, James Hundley (Tess); her brother, Bart Martin; her sister, Kitty Cossaboon (Steve); her grandchildren, Nicole, Maribel, and Kayla; her niece, Shilo Martin; and niece, Chrissy Cossaboon.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 26, 2019