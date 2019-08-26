Northern Virginia Daily

Brenda Elaine "Bebe" (Martin) Hundley (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Elaine "Bebe" (Martin) Hundley.
Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Obituary
Send Flowers


Brenda Elaine "Bebe" Hundley, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in her home.

Bebe was born on December 23, 1948 in Washington D.C. to the late B.Y. and Marjorie Martin.

Mrs. Hundley is survived by her son, James Hundley (Tess); her brother, Bart Martin; her sister, Kitty Cossaboon (Steve); her grandchildren, Nicole, Maribel, and Kayla; her niece, Shilo Martin; and niece, Chrissy Cossaboon.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.