Brenda Kay Seal Brown, 64, of Strasburg, VA passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service for Brenda will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel, with her nephew, Pastor Buster Doman officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Brenda was born in Woodstock, VA on April 3, 1955 a daughter of the late Ray Marriston and Alice Elizabeth Coffelt Seal. Brenda was a member of the Strasburg Chapel 1319 Women of the Moose, a Girl Scout leader for many years, and had a passion for veterans as she served as an officer of the Shenandoah American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for many years. Brenda ran "Mawmaw's Daycare" out of her home for many years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by the father of her children Larry Lee Seal.
Survivors include her husband William Jeffrey "Jeff" Brown of Strasburg, VA; her children, Michael Lee Seal, Lisa Kay Seal (Chris) all of Strasburg, VA; her grandchildren, Matthew Larry Seal of Strasburg, VA and Wesley Alan Shifflett of Front Royal, VA; her siblings, Norma Doman (Doug) and Reba Jenkins all of Strasburg, VA along with her special friend, Brenda James of Strasburg, VA.
Pallbearers will be Brian Doman, Eric Doman, Greg Jenkins, Darin Jenkins, Denny Sonner and Denny Drummond.
Honorary pallbearers will be all of the kids that she had in daycare over the years.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Martinsburg VA Hospital, Center for Women or the Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad or Strasburg Fire Department.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Brenda K. Brown.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 25, 2019