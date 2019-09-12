Brenda Lee Higgs Kibler, 69, of Woodstock, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Winchester, Virginia.
Brenda was born July 11, 1950 in Daniels, Maryland, the daughter of the late Elwood A. Higgs Sr. and Nellie Raines Higgs.
She was preceded in death by a son, Leroy Wilson; two sisters, Dorothy Bently and Ruth Terry; and two brothers, Michael and George Higgs.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Ronald Kibler of Woodstock; two sons, Tony Wilson of Woodstock and Douglas Wilson Petersburg, West Virginia; three daughters, Tracey Wilson-Taylor of Woodstock, Tracy Kibler-Deese of Woodbine, Maryland, and Regina Gensler of Woodstock; two sisters, Barbara Boering of Ellicott City, Maryland and Janice Dees of Lisbon, Maryland; two brothers, Elwood A. Higgs Jr. of Hampstead, Maryland and Larry Higgs of Norwood, Georgia; 18 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Valley Funeral Service followed by a Celebration of Life service.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 12, 2019