Brenda Thorpe, 62, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. Services will be at a later date.Brenda was born on April 1, 1958 in Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Puckett and is survived by her mother Edna Hamilton Puckett. She was a pharmacy Technician at Walgreens. She received an Associates in Business and a Bachelor's in Child Psychology. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Puckett.Along with her mother, Brenda is survived by a daughter, Tara Papion and husband Travis Tackett; 3 grandchildren, Elysia, Halia, and Kiera Papion; 2 sisters, Sue Gheen and Linda Messick.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a in the memory Brenda.Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.