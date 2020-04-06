Brenda Thorpe, 62, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. Services will be at a later date.
Brenda was born on April 1, 1958 in Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Puckett and is survived by her mother Edna Hamilton Puckett. She was a pharmacy Technician at Walgreens. She received an Associates in Business and a Bachelor's in Child Psychology. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Puckett.
Along with her mother, Brenda is survived by a daughter, Tara Papion and husband Travis Tackett; 3 grandchildren, Elysia, Halia, and Kiera Papion; 2 sisters, Sue Gheen and Linda Messick.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a in the memory Brenda.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 6, 2020