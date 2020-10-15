Animated by his lifelong desire to serve Our Lord Jesus Christ, Dr. McGuire lived a life of deep devotion to his wife Susan, their children Joseph, Jack, and Aileen, his parents (Kieran and Colleen), his ten surviving siblings, their families, his in-laws (Bill and Jean Erwin) and seven brothers and sisters by marriage, their families, the Christendom College community, and the Front Royal Little League baseball community.
Dr. McGuire earned his bachelor's degree in History and Classical Studies at Christendom College, where he met Susan and where he was Class Valedictorian in 2003. He then earned master's and doctoral degrees in Medieval History at St. Louis University.
A Professor of History for 13 years at Christendom College, he presented scholarly research on various historical topics at prestigious regional, national, and international conferences. Dr. McGuire also provided stimulating lectures for the Institute of Catholic Culture and was featured in Christendom College's biennial summer conferences.
Gifted with a superb mind that he trained through hard work over many years, he continued his studies unabated throughout his nine year battle with cancer. Confident and eminently capable in academic discourse, he regularly displayed his care for others in simple conversations with students, family, and friends.
First and foremost a family man who loved baseball, fishing with his children, bagpiping and ballads, Dr. McGuire was a giant among men and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
May God rest his soul.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com