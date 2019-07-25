Brittany Renee Cain Baker, 32, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, VA.
A funeral service for Brittany will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Frankie Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery, Stephens City, VA.
Brittany was born April 18, 1987 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Tammy Lynn Baker and Roger Lee Cain.
Brittany was a Business Services Representative with Navy Federal Credit Union.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Darlene Virginia Anderson; her paternal grandmother, Alma Louise Kane; maternal great-grandmother, Myrtle Bell Lawyer; paternal great-grandmother, Anna Bell Baker Port; and maternal grandfather, Norman Henry Baker.
Survivors include her parents, Tammy Lynn Baker and Roger Lee Cain of Stephens City, VA; her paternal grandfather, Thomas Turner of Stephens City, VA; her siblings, Roger Lee Reid, Michelle Darlene Baker, and Darren Lee Baker, all of Stephens City, VA; special niece, Ashanti Baker; special nephew, Malika Ramey; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a host of friends who will miss her dearly.
Pallbearers will be Kizzy Kane, Ashley Walker, Niesha Clark, Krista Wittig, Jaki Lively, and Tedessi Reed.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tiffany Horsley, Brittany Wright, Ashley Wittig, Michelle Baker, Ashanti Baker, and Amanda Kerns.
The family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg.
Memorials may be made in memory of Brittany to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Brittany R. Baker.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 25, 2019