Brody Alexander Michael
2006 - 2020
On October 19, 2020, one of the brightest lights of our lives, Brody Alexander Michael, was unexpectedly extinguished. Treasured son of Cory and Kristie Michael, older brother to Alayna, Brody possessed a captivating smile, engaging laughter, and an irresistible energy for life.

Born on February 16, 2006 in Winchester, VA, Brody was the first grandchild to Joe and Vicki Michael (PawPaw and MawMaw) and Frank and Joanne Venable (Granddaddy and Nana). He was exuberant and good-natured, loved football, could talk stats with any adult (and outperform them in knowledge), was a world traveler, a video game aficionado, and loved his family. Brody shined through his passion of basketball and made many friends through this sport. He was so excited about the start of his high school basketball career.

In addition to his loving parents, cherished sister, and adoring grandparents, Brody leaves behind his two dogs, Lexi and Leia. Also grieving this unforeseen loss are several aunts and uncles, cousins, and the multitude of friends that this extraordinary boy made in his brief, well-lived life; a life cut tragically and inexplicably short. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.

Our beloved Brody, the lives of many were changed the day you came into this world, and they will never be the same in your absence. We love you beyond measure and are so proud to be part of your legacy of light, love, and laughter. As part of this legacy, a Celebration of life will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at Bowling Green South in Front Royal, at 3 p.m.

For a young man brimming with such spirit and vitality, all words are inadequate. There are no answers as to why you have been taken, and there is no knowing how much you may have accomplished had you stayed. Your family and friends will miss you every day, but we will remember and honor you in all that we do.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Royal Fury will be accepted to help players needing assistance with travel expenses. Please make donations to City National Bank. In the future, an athletic scholarship will be established in Brody's memory. Donations will be welcome at that time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
30 entries
October 21, 2020
Thinking of you, wishing you hope in the midst of sorrow, comfort in the midst of pain. Fly high Brody! I am sending my deepest condolences and prayers to you and your family!
Jasmine Simpson
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
My hear breaks that you left the world this early, But we all know your looking down on us from above ...Fly high Brody! You will be missed by all! I hope you have a basketball hoop made of gold!
Ella
Friend
October 21, 2020
There are simply no words. My heart breaks for his family, relatives and acquaintances. I've known and taught Brody since he was in kindergarten and even followed him to middle school and had the pleasure of teaching him in 8th grade. I was touched and fortunate to have seen him one last time in the community a week before he left us. My thoughts and prayers go out to his parents & sister as well as his relatives and friends at this most difficult time. Rest in peace sweet Brody.
Laura Walthall
Teacher
October 21, 2020
Brody was one of my best friends/ brother and he was the greatest friend you could ever ask for love u bro❤
Marshall Barton
Friend
October 21, 2020
I know you will be missed by many and I know he was an amazing brother and friend. My prayers go out to your family and friends. He was a bright soul and a loving person. Fly high ❤
Hannah McGeough
October 21, 2020
We are deeply sorry for the loss of your beautiful son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, friend. This community is here for you. ❤ The McMackin Family
Nora McMackin
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
i never knew Brody personally but we had some mutual friends; even though i didn’t know him i know that by how many people have been affected by this that he was so loved and brought smiles to so many faces. i’ve alway wanted to get to know Brody but never got the chance too , he seemed like such a beautiful and kind soul that brought so much light to many peoples lives; My heart absolutely breaks for all of his family and friends. I pray for the Michael family every single night for God to give them the health and strength to get them through this terrible tragedy.
Raea McGeough
October 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful teammate friend and a all around great friend LLBAM. Fly high lil bro
Jack Clingerman
Friend
October 21, 2020
Brody Michael
Significant_other
October 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. May Brody's infectious smile always be remembered.
The LeHew Family
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I am so sorry for your loss, Brody will be missed terribly.
Vascovich Family
Friend
October 21, 2020
I wish I knew why this happened. The last thing our town needs is another teenager gone and another family suffering. I didn’t know Brody well but I know he was great at basketball and I was ready to watch him play at skyline. My prayers and my love go to everyone that loved him.
Brie Scriva
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. May Brody's memory be a blessing.
Suzan Herskowitz
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
As an inspiration to mankind we bid you farewell. Charachter, leadership at a very young age made you an example for your family, friends and the big world around us all. May your family be blessed with the undying love and compassion you have given by being their child and brother. You are terribly missed and always will be at their side. I pray for God to give each of you the understanding and blessings of the good times. We all Love you, no matter how small our roll in your life. Reach higher every day in the memories you cherish.
George McIntyre
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
I didn’t know Brody personally but he was a cousin and best friend to some of my good friends, Brody definitely had a huge impact on a ton of people’s lives.
Rest easy Brody❤
Casey Floyd
October 21, 2020
We are deeply saddened by the loss of Brody. Our hearts ache for his family and his friends. Kaden will always remember him and his friendship. You are in our thoughts and our prayers.
Michelle and Kaden Rutledge and Family
Friend
October 21, 2020
he was such a sweet heart, it still doesn’t all feel real.
Riley Kraus
Friend
October 21, 2020
Kristi I don't know the pain you must be going through. I remember when you first got pregnant with him you just knew he would be a girl done the nursery in pink and found out he was a boy and had to redo the entire room. I am so sorry for your loss. Sometimes we don't know why things happen but God knows best. I pray for you and your family for comfort and for guidance to help you through this terrible time.
Angie Stotler (formerly Blankenship)
Angela Stotler
Friend
October 21, 2020
He was one of my best friends and I loved him like a brother and I wish I could see him one more Time
Elijah Cabness
Friend
October 21, 2020
No words can be spoken to ease your pain during this unimaginable time.
Just know in short time, Brody had an amazing life. It was certainly cut short way too soon. Its not the natural order of things.. yet,, You have memories that will live on in you.
My heart goes out to you and your family. My sincere condolences and Prayers for comfort.
October 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in the loving memory of an amazing basketball player its hard for a lot of people right now to see you gone.
Kris Roberts
Friend
October 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Dale Brown
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Cory, Kristie and Alayna and, the entire Michael and Venable families. RIP BRODY.....
Joe and Flossie McFadden. Little River, SC
Flossie McFadden
Friend
October 21, 2020
Dear Michael’s Family,
We are so incredibly sorry for the loss of your beautiful son. Our daughter, Mary Duncan took gymnastics with Alayna. Mary marveled at Alayna’s gymnastics skills. Mary has followed Alayna’s growing skills through Facebook (East Coast Gymnastics). We also met your son through our time on the team with Mary.
Words are certainly not enough during this most difficult time. Our hearts are so very saddened. We are keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Julie, Chris, Ryan and Mary Duncan
Julie Duncan
Friend
October 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Vickers Family
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy During This Most Difficult Time. The Ackerman Family: Steve, Trina, Zoe, Kya, and Max
Steve Ackerman
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
Kristie, Cory, and Alayna,
We are so very sorry for the loss of Brody. He was an amazing young man and you all are a wonderful family and great neighbors. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Tingle Family, Jon, Christine, Madison, Ashton, and Anna
Christine Tingle
Neighbor
October 21, 2020
You grabbed my heart the first time I met you and you will always stay there. It was and is an honor to love you like my own. Thank you for being a brother to Caleb and Aubrey, and giving us so many wonderful memories. . We will miss you forever.
We love you sweet boy!
David, Michele, Caleb and Aubrey
Michele Bowers
Family
October 21, 2020
my heart is breaking for The Michael family, sending our love, prayers and comforting thoughts to Cory, Kristie, Alayna and everyone else affected by this huge loss of life. Rest in Paradise, Sweetheart
The Slyes
Family
October 21, 2020
This is so unreal, I can’t imagine what you’re going through right now Mr. & Mrs. Michael. Our thoughts and prayers go to you and family during this difficult time. Brody was a wonderful young man and was always polite and respectful when we were around him during basketball tournaments. I don’t know what else to say, but he is still with you in spirit and you will see him again one day. You will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. The Kees family.
Chris, Tara, Ashton, Carlee & Glavin Kees.
Friend
