i never knew Brody personally but we had some mutual friends; even though i didn’t know him i know that by how many people have been affected by this that he was so loved and brought smiles to so many faces. i’ve alway wanted to get to know Brody but never got the chance too , he seemed like such a beautiful and kind soul that brought so much light to many peoples lives; My heart absolutely breaks for all of his family and friends. I pray for the Michael family every single night for God to give them the health and strength to get them through this terrible tragedy.

Raea McGeough