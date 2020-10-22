On October 19, 2020, one of the brightest lights of our lives, Brody Alexander Michael, was unexpectedly extinguished. Treasured son of Cory and Kristie Michael, older brother to Alayna, Brody possessed a captivating smile, engaging laughter, and an irresistible energy for life.
Born on February 16, 2006 in Winchester, VA, Brody was the first grandchild to Joe and Vicki Michael (PawPaw and MawMaw) and Frank and Joanne Venable (Granddaddy and Nana). He was exuberant and good-natured, loved football, could talk stats with any adult (and outperform them in knowledge), was a world traveler, a video game aficionado, and loved his family. Brody shined through his passion of basketball and made many friends through this sport. He was so excited about the start of his high school basketball career.
In addition to his loving parents, cherished sister, and adoring grandparents, Brody leaves behind his two dogs, Lexi and Leia. Also grieving this unforeseen loss are several aunts and uncles, cousins, and the multitude of friends that this extraordinary boy made in his brief, well-lived life; a life cut tragically and inexplicably short. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.
Our beloved Brody, the lives of many were changed the day you came into this world, and they will never be the same in your absence. We love you beyond measure and are so proud to be part of your legacy of light, love, and laughter. As part of this legacy, a Celebration of life will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at Bowling Green South in Front Royal, at 3 p.m.
For a young man brimming with such spirit and vitality, all words are inadequate. There are no answers as to why you have been taken, and there is no knowing how much you may have accomplished had you stayed. Your family and friends will miss you every day, but we will remember and honor you in all that we do.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Royal Fury will be accepted to help players needing assistance with travel expenses. Please make donations to City National Bank. In the future, an athletic scholarship will be established in Brody's memory. Donations will be welcome at that time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.