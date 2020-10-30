I love you, Brody, always. You will remain such an important part of our family. I am not sure what we will do without you physically in our lives, but I know that your presence will always be felt; a welcome beacon in this great darkness. You are so remarkable and it has been a true joy to watch you become such a beautiful soul. Some know you as a great friend, others as a gifted athlete, but I know you as a compassionate, intelligent, funny, caring, and loving young man. Please help provide us the answers and comfort that we need, especially for your mom, dad, and sister; you are their world and they feel this immeasurable loss greater than others. So much love to you, forever, my handsome nephew.
Family