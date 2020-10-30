My sweet Brody I remember the day you came into this world like it was yesterday. You had a special magical way about you that made people happy. You were a beautiful person from head to toe, inside and out. The perfect balance of intelligence, kindness, athleticism, charm, and a smile that would light up a room. I loved watching you grow up, spending holidays and vacations with you and just having many laughs and conversations year round. I will always see that beautiful little blond hair boy riding across the yard, swimming, playing in leaves and snow. You became a handsome young man and I will miss you visiting me so much. Another piece of my heart is now missing. Please give GG and grandaddy a hug and kiss. Sweet boy watch over your sister and parents for they loved and worshiped you more than words can say. We hurt in your physical absence but you will always remain with us...always. I will feel that last hug and hear that I love you and picture that big smile as I was leaving your grandparents home the night before you had to leave us. I love you...its not goodbye Brody its like we say...see you later.

Love you,



Aunt Lisa