Brody Alexander Michael
2006 - 2020
The memorial service for Brody will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Bowling Green Country Club South.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Bowling Green South
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
October 29, 2020
heaven gained a handsome angel we will always love u brody
ayla
Classmate
October 28, 2020
Big hugs and prayers for the wonderful family during the loss of their sweet Brody. We cannot imagine what you are going through. Please know you are in our hearts.
Danielle Tibbs, Kane Brill & family
Acquaintance
October 28, 2020
Big hugs and prayers for the wonderful family during the loss of their sweet Brody. We cannot imagine what you are going through. Please know you are in our hearts.
Danielle Tibbs, Kane Brill & family
October 27, 2020
May God bless the Michael family and everyone near and dear who is suffering in this time of immense sorrow.

The Maid Family
Winterville, NC
Scott Maid
Friend
October 27, 2020
October 26, 2020
I didn’t have the honor of getting to know him well yet. But I could witness what a kind, sweet, talented boy he was every time I watched him in basketball. He was very talented and simply a pure light in the world! I am so deeply sorry for your loss, and don’t know what to say to make it better. All I will do everyday is pray for your family! May God send his Angels down to surround you with strength each day. And one day may you find peace that he is taking care of you now and you will see him again. Fly High Sweet Brody! Prayers and love ❤ Katie Golden & Sebastian
Katie Golden n Sebastian Banks
Friend
October 26, 2020
October 24, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with you all.
Phil & Tina Presley
Family
October 24, 2020
Although no words can really help to ease your loss, know that you are in our thoughts. Hugs and prayers
Karen and family
Friend
October 23, 2020
Brody was the sweetest boy I knew.
His basketball talent always amazed me!
He was like a brother to my children and we are all heartbroken.
I know you will be balling up in heaven looking down on all of us.
Until we meet again sweet boy, we love you.
Mandy
Friend
October 23, 2020
Brody, you grabbed my heart from the very first time I met you. I loved you from that day on and I always will love you! You were the best kid around. Kind, caring, genuine, sweet, and so handsome! I loved being your “big sister” and being your babysitter. I am going to miss all the laughs, late night wrestling matches, and watching you play basketball. You impacted so many people and you left a mark on my heart forever. Love you kiddo, until we meet again. Fly high baby❤
Brianna Van Fossen
Friend
October 23, 2020
Michael Family,
Sweet Sweet Brody, always in my heart! You were just the sweetest, most kind little guy I have ever met. I will forever love you! I will cherish this message that you sent to me when my mother passed!
Terri Shiflett
Friend
October 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family during this extremely difficult time. Prayers to all of Brody's family and friends.
Heather Perez
October 23, 2020
As a staff we had the pleasure to have Brody in PE for three years. In those three years he made a remarkable impression on us. His positive outlook, his constant work ethic, his ability to make friends with everyone, and his smile that lit up the gym are just a few of his admirable qualities. Brody is the child we hope our children aspire to be as they get older. Thank you for sharing your son with us the last three years, we will truly cherish our memories of him!
SMS PE STAFF
Teacher
October 23, 2020
We are so saddened by the tragic news of Brody's passing. Your family is in the prayers.
Doug McCarthy
Friend
October 23, 2020
Brody was a wonderful young man. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. Love and prayers to his family and friends.
Stephanie Renalds
Teacher
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
I’m so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with the parents, family and friends.
Jennifer Compton
October 22, 2020
My sweet Brody I remember the day you came into this world like it was yesterday. You had a special magical way about you that made people happy. You were a beautiful person from head to toe, inside and out. The perfect balance of intelligence, kindness, athleticism, charm, and a smile that would light up a room. I loved watching you grow up, spending holidays and vacations with you and just having many laughs and conversations year round. I will always see that beautiful little blond hair boy riding across the yard, swimming, playing in leaves and snow. You became a handsome young man and I will miss you visiting me so much. Another piece of my heart is now missing. Please give GG and grandaddy a hug and kiss. Sweet boy watch over your sister and parents for they loved and worshiped you more than words can say. We hurt in your physical absence but you will always remain with us...always. I will feel that last hug and hear that I love you and picture that big smile as I was leaving your grandparents home the night before you had to leave us. I love you...its not goodbye Brody its like we say...see you later.
Love you,
Aunt Lisa
October 22, 2020
So deeply sorry Kristie. Praying for you and your family during this time.
Brooke (Shenandoah.fit)
Friend
October 22, 2020
Words are too passive to express the grief for a young beacon too soon departed from this Earth. My deepest condolences to Cory, Kristie, Alayna, the extended family, both of blood and choice. Prayers abound for the repose of his soul and comfort for all left behind. Requiescat in pace.
Meghann
Friend
October 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Chapman&#8217;s
October 22, 2020
May the love of family and friends carry you through... I’m deeply sorry.
- Kristi (ShenFit)
Kristi
Friend
October 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers, Cory, are with you and your family. I lost my 18 year old son 25 years ago.
Nancy Armstrong
October 22, 2020
we all loved him and he was taken too soon
ayla ross
Friend
October 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Frecia Woodrum
Neighbor
October 22, 2020
My prayers are with all family and friend's.
Debbie Henry
October 22, 2020
i know you forever we meet on snap and we try to date but we was not going to do that for been friends for almost five year i love yyou rest in peace my love
Angel newton
Classmate
October 22, 2020
You was a nice and loved friend and i know we had are up and down but we still work out of been friends rest in peace handsome we love you and your mom and family
Angel newton
Friend
October 22, 2020
October 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Brodie’s family ❤
Avery, Aubrey & ayden munoz
Friend
October 22, 2020
October 22, 2020
Brody was such a beautiful soul. Nobody ever thought something like this can happen to such an amazing person. We were close when we were little but grew apart as we grew older. No child would ever think saying goodbye would mean forever. You'll always be in our hearts and may your soul be remembered. Fly high buddy❤
Delaney Grigsby
Friend
October 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathy go out to all of Brody’s family . There are no appropriate words to express our sadness . May God Bless all of you and may his soul Rest In Peace . Jim and Mary Kay Moose
Mary Kay Moose
Friend
October 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Will & Brenda Lewis
Neighbor
October 22, 2020
Kristi, Vicki, Joanne, and Courtland, my heart hurts for all of you!!!! Love, prayers, and tears for everyone in your family from my family--the 'other' Michaels now in Arkansas.
Carol J. Michael
Friend
October 22, 2020
I miss you brody and it’s sad you had to leave so early heaven has gained a handsome angel
Harmony
Friend
October 22, 2020
Shine bright in heaven as you did on earth. We miss you Brody!
The Turnmeyer Family
Friend
October 22, 2020
We never had the pleasure of meeting Brody, but it's clear from these touching tributes that he was a special young man who was deeply loved and had an enormous impact on his family, friends, coaches, teachers -- the entire community. Our hearts are saddened by your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sincerely,
Dave, Nicole & Hailey Reynolds
Dave & Nicole Reynolds
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
Cory, Kristie, and family......please accept my deepest condolences on the loss of your son Brody......sending love and peace to all...
Joe Rogers
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
It’s to hard to put the pain and sorrow we’re feeling as a whole family into words. This really hit home for us. Brody was polite, respectful, smart, focused, dedicated,caring and truly loved by many. An amazing athlete. Always with that handsome smile on his face. You knew he was special. You knew he was someone you wanted part of your kid’s lives. The kind of kid that befriends the little sister and gains a new crush. We will miss the nights you spent upstairs taking the time to get us as parents and making sure we knew you. We will celebrate your life and cherish your memories. You will forever be loved, missed and remembered by this family. Our deepest condolences to Cory, Kristie and Alayna To all family and friends.
Chris, Erica, Jaxsen, Gwen and Taylor
Friend
October 22, 2020
Please know that your family and Brody are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you in this awful time of loss. I’m Lacy’s mom,
Aline
Aline Richeson
Friend
October 22, 2020
Stay strong
Daniel
October 22, 2020
October 22, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathy to all of you. You are in our prayers. Bernie & Becky Foster
Bernie & Becky Foster
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
I didn’t know Brody that well, I used to go to school with him in elementary but i haven’t seen him since. But the times I did talk to him he was nice, kind and more. Cant believe he is gone. I send my prayers to his family. Rest easy angel you’ll be missed by tons.
Jocelyn Taylor
Friend
October 22, 2020
Eternal rest grant unto him, Oh Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, Rest In Peace. Amen.
Kurzenknabe Family
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
I love you, Brody, always. You will remain such an important part of our family. I am not sure what we will do without you physically in our lives, but I know that your presence will always be felt; a welcome beacon in this great darkness. You are so remarkable and it has been a true joy to watch you become such a beautiful soul. Some know you as a great friend, others as a gifted athlete, but I know you as a compassionate, intelligent, funny, caring, and loving young man. Please help provide us the answers and comfort that we need, especially for your mom, dad, and sister; you are their world and they feel this immeasurable loss greater than others. So much love to you, forever, my handsome nephew.
Family
October 21, 2020
Brody was such an amazing kid. He was extremely talented and his name will always be remembered. Brody was so kind to everyone around him, he had such a big heart. Life is so precious and we should always spend everyday like it’s our last. Prayers for family and friends of Brody.
Karlie Lilly
Classmate
October 21, 2020
Oh sweet brody, your spark was one in a million. You’ll be missed by me and so many. My heart goes out to your amazing parents and your sweet sister, rest easy ❤
Cami
Friend
October 21, 2020
Thinking of you, wishing you hope in the midst of sorrow, comfort in the midst of pain. Fly high Brody! I am sending my deepest condolences and prayers to you and your family!
Jasmine Simpson
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
My hear breaks that you left the world this early, But we all know your looking down on us from above ...Fly high Brody! You will be missed by all! I hope you have a basketball hoop made of gold!
Ella
Friend
October 21, 2020
I was one of Brody's teachers. Brody was a good kid and a even better student. Brody and another one of his good friends were in my class and they always could get a good conversation started about the topics we were discussing in class and I always appreciated him for that. My heart hurts for Brody's family cause I know the potential he had not only as a athlete but as a person. I will miss Brody and it will be hard to look at basketball in Front Royal the same.

R.I.P Brody, you will be in my thoughts and prayers until we meet again.
Teacher
October 21, 2020
There are simply no words. My heart breaks for his family, relatives and acquaintances. I've known and taught Brody since he was in kindergarten and even followed him to middle school and had the pleasure of teaching him in 8th grade. I was touched and fortunate to have seen him one last time in the community a week before he left us. My thoughts and prayers go out to his parents & sister as well as his relatives and friends at this most difficult time. Rest in peace sweet Brody.
Laura Walthall
Teacher
October 21, 2020
Brody was one of my best friends/ brother and he was the greatest friend you could ever ask for love u bro❤
Marshall Barton
Friend
October 21, 2020
I know you will be missed by many and I know he was an amazing brother and friend. My prayers go out to your family and friends. He was a bright soul and a loving person. Fly high ❤
Hannah McGeough
October 21, 2020
We are deeply sorry for the loss of your beautiful son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, friend. This community is here for you. ❤ The McMackin Family
Nora McMackin
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
i never knew Brody personally but we had some mutual friends; even though i didn’t know him i know that by how many people have been affected by this that he was so loved and brought smiles to so many faces. i’ve alway wanted to get to know Brody but never got the chance too , he seemed like such a beautiful and kind soul that brought so much light to many peoples lives; My heart absolutely breaks for all of his family and friends. I pray for the Michael family every single night for God to give them the health and strength to get them through this terrible tragedy.
Raea McGeough
October 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful teammate friend and a all around great friend LLBAM. Fly high lil bro
Jack Clingerman
Friend
October 21, 2020
Brody Michael
Significant_other
October 21, 2020
In loving memory of one of my brothers love u bro.
Marshall
Friend
October 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. May Brody's infectious smile always be remembered.
The LeHew Family
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I am so sorry for your loss, Brody will be missed terribly.
Vascovich Family
Friend
October 21, 2020
I wish I knew why this happened. The last thing our town needs is another teenager gone and another family suffering. I didn’t know Brody well but I know he was great at basketball and I was ready to watch him play at skyline. My prayers and my love go to everyone that loved him.
Brie Scriva
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
I wasn't very close to him but he came over every summer with caleb and aubrey I know how close they were to his family they were practically family no one deserves to lose such an amazing young man at such a young age loved by many may he rest easy and stay in our hearts
sydney woodward
Friend
October 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. May Brody's memory be a blessing.
Suzan Herskowitz
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
As an inspiration to mankind we bid you farewell. Charachter, leadership at a very young age made you an example for your family, friends and the big world around us all. May your family be blessed with the undying love and compassion you have given by being their child and brother. You are terribly missed and always will be at their side. I pray for God to give each of you the understanding and blessings of the good times. We all Love you, no matter how small our roll in your life. Reach higher every day in the memories you cherish.
George McIntyre
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
Kristie and Cory, there are no word that can be said that could express the sadness I feel for you. I didn’t know your son, didn’t have to. You guys are such good people and I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. I will continue to pray for your family every morning and every night. May God give you a way to find peace somehow in this tragedy.. sending love and light..♥♥♥
Megan O&#8217;Neill Carlson
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
I didn’t know Brody personally but he was a cousin and best friend to some of my good friends, Brody definitely had a huge impact on a ton of people’s lives.
Rest easy Brody❤
Casey Floyd
October 21, 2020
We are deeply saddened by the loss of Brody. Our hearts ache for his family and his friends. Kaden will always remember him and his friendship. You are in our thoughts and our prayers.
Michelle and Kaden Rutledge and Family
Friend
October 21, 2020
he was such a sweet heart, it still doesn’t all feel real.
Riley Kraus
Friend
October 21, 2020
Kristi I don't know the pain you must be going through. I remember when you first got pregnant with him you just knew he would be a girl done the nursery in pink and found out he was a boy and had to redo the entire room. I am so sorry for your loss. Sometimes we don't know why things happen but God knows best. I pray for you and your family for comfort and for guidance to help you through this terrible time.
Angie Stotler (formerly Blankenship)
Angela Stotler
Friend
October 21, 2020
He was one of my best friends and I loved him like a brother and I wish I could see him one more Time
Elijah Cabness
Friend
October 21, 2020
No words can be spoken to ease your pain during this unimaginable time.
Just know in short time, Brody had an amazing life. It was certainly cut short way too soon. Its not the natural order of things.. yet,, You have memories that will live on in you.
My heart goes out to you and your family. My sincere condolences and Prayers for comfort.
October 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in the loving memory of an amazing basketball player its hard for a lot of people right now to see you gone.
Kris Roberts
Friend
October 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Dale Brown
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Cory, Kristie and Alayna and, the entire Michael and Venable families. RIP BRODY.....
Joe and Flossie McFadden. Little River, SC
Flossie McFadden
Friend
October 21, 2020
Dear Michael’s Family,
We are so incredibly sorry for the loss of your beautiful son. Our daughter, Mary Duncan took gymnastics with Alayna. Mary marveled at Alayna’s gymnastics skills. Mary has followed Alayna’s growing skills through Facebook (East Coast Gymnastics). We also met your son through our time on the team with Mary.
Words are certainly not enough during this most difficult time. Our hearts are so very saddened. We are keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Julie, Chris, Ryan and Mary Duncan
Julie Duncan
Friend
October 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Vickers Family
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy During This Most Difficult Time. The Ackerman Family: Steve, Trina, Zoe, Kya, and Max
Steve Ackerman
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
Kristie, Cory, and Alayna,
We are so very sorry for the loss of Brody. He was an amazing young man and you all are a wonderful family and great neighbors. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Tingle Family, Jon, Christine, Madison, Ashton, and Anna
Christine Tingle
Neighbor
October 21, 2020
You grabbed my heart the first time I met you and you will always stay there. It was and is an honor to love you like my own. Thank you for being a brother to Caleb and Aubrey, and giving us so many wonderful memories. . We will miss you forever.
We love you sweet boy!
David, Michele, Caleb and Aubrey
Michele Bowers
Family
October 21, 2020
my heart is breaking for The Michael family, sending our love, prayers and comforting thoughts to Cory, Kristie, Alayna and everyone else affected by this huge loss of life. Rest in Paradise, Sweetheart
The Slyes
Family
October 21, 2020
This is so unreal, I can’t imagine what you’re going through right now Mr. & Mrs. Michael. Our thoughts and prayers go to you and family during this difficult time. Brody was a wonderful young man and was always polite and respectful when we were around him during basketball tournaments. I don’t know what else to say, but he is still with you in spirit and you will see him again one day. You will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. The Kees family.
Chris, Tara, Ashton, Carlee & Glavin Kees.
Friend
