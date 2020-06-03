Bruce Allen Lineweaver, Sr., 83, of Maurertown, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Lineweaver was born May 1, 1937 in Shenandoah County, son of the late John Henry Lineweaver and Ruth Virginia Hottle Lineweaver.
He retired from Valley Milk after 22 years and attended Liberty Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Bruce Allen Lineweaver, Jr. and Dennis Lee Lineweaver; daughter, Angela Virginia Lineweaver; sister, Doris Kibler and brother, Ray Lineweaver.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shelby Barrick Lineweaver whom he married on August 7, 1956; children, Debra Ann Laycock of Maurertown, Delmar Eugene Lineweaver and wife Charlotte of Front Royal and Sharon Elaine Showman and her husband Nevin of Edinburg; sister, Sue Ann Lineweaver of Delaware; two brothers, Alvin Lineweaver of Maurertown and Winston Lineweaver and wife Eileen of Delaware; grandchildren, Jason Lineweaver, Shaun Orndorff, Laura Lineweaver and Mikayla Weatherholtz; great grandchildren, Kyle Nicholson, Katlyn Orndorff, Zaidyn Orndorff, Nate Lineweaver and Kaylee Lineweaver; four step great grandchildren, Alexis Bennett, Austin Seekford, Bentley Funkhouser and Zachary Peters.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 3, 2020.