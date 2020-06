Bruce Garrett Pilgrim, 27, of Front Royal, Virginia celebrated his homecoming on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Page County, Virginia.There to greet him were his father, Elmer Charles Pilgrim; paternal grand-parents, Samuel Clyde and Elizabeth Inez Custer Pilgrim; maternal grand-parents, Willard Arnold and Hazel Frances Roop and uncles, Robert James Roop, Gilbert Alan Roop and Richard Pilgrim.Back home keeping the fires burning are his mother, Mary Katherine Pilgrim; fiancee, Ashlynn Tyler Smeltzer; sister, Morgan Ella Pilgrim; four brothers, Joseph David Roop, Chris E. Pilgrim, Charles E. Pilgrim and Samuel E. Pilgrim; niece, Claira Joscelynn Celeste Roop; nephew, Joseph Hunter Reed Roop; aunt, Linda Pilgrim; three cousins, Michael Cummings, Kevin Cummings and Jesse Levi Jaynes.Bruce was a 2011 graduate of Skyline High School and attended Lord Fairfax Community College.The family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.Due to COVID-19, please be sure to wear a mask, the family will have a limited number available for attendees that do not have one.Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Reformers Unanimous c/o Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22603.Be sure to sign the guest book and leave an address and phone number to be contacted for a future celebration of life.Condolence messages may be sent to www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.