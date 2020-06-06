Bruce Garrett Pilgrim
Bruce Garrett Pilgrim, 27, of Front Royal, Virginia celebrated his homecoming on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Page County, Virginia.

There to greet him were his father, Elmer Charles Pilgrim; paternal grand-parents, Samuel Clyde and Elizabeth Inez Custer Pilgrim; maternal grand-parents, Willard Arnold and Hazel Frances Roop and uncles, Robert James Roop, Gilbert Alan Roop and Richard Pilgrim.

Back home keeping the fires burning are his mother, Mary Katherine Pilgrim; fiancee, Ashlynn Tyler Smeltzer; sister, Morgan Ella Pilgrim; four brothers, Joseph David Roop, Chris E. Pilgrim, Charles E. Pilgrim and Samuel E. Pilgrim; niece, Claira Joscelynn Celeste Roop; nephew, Joseph Hunter Reed Roop; aunt, Linda Pilgrim; three cousins, Michael Cummings, Kevin Cummings and Jesse Levi Jaynes.

Bruce was a 2011 graduate of Skyline High School and attended Lord Fairfax Community College.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

Due to COVID-19, please be sure to wear a mask, the family will have a limited number available for attendees that do not have one.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Reformers Unanimous c/o Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22603.

Be sure to sign the guest book and leave an address and phone number to be contacted for a future celebration of life.

Condolence messages may be sent to www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
