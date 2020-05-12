Bryan Lee Johnson, 58, of Toms Brook, VA passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center in Luray, VA.
Services and burial for Bryan will be conducted at a later date.
Bryan was born in Winchester, VA on October 11, 1961 a son of the late George Richard and Juanita Kay Putman Johnson.
Survivors include his brothers Burton L. Johnson and wife Brenda of Fishers Hill and Keith A. Johnson and wife Melanie of Toms Brook, VA along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made, in memory of Bryan, to Shenandoah County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 242, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 12, 2020.