Bryan Lee Johnson
1961 - 2020
Bryan Lee Johnson, 58, of Toms Brook, VA passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center in Luray, VA.

A graveside service for Bryan will conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Fishers Hill Cemetery.

Bryan was born in Winchester, VA on October 11, 1961 a son of the late George Richard and Juanita Kay Putman Johnson.

Survivors include his brothers Burton L. Johnson and wife Brenda of Fishers Hill and Keith A. Johnson and wife Melanie of Toms Brook, VA along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made, in memory of Bryan, to Shenandoah County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 242, Woodstock, VA 22664.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg VA is serving the family of Bryan L. Johnson.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fishers Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
