Bryan Preston Williams
1955 - 2020
Bryan Preston Williams, 65, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Front Royal.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mr. Williams was born on July 17, 1955 in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Willie and Margaret McGee Williams. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Williams and brother, Mark Williams.

He was the owner of Liberty Tax Services and Bryan Williams CPA in Front Royal.

Survivors include his companion of over 20 years, Cristina Escobar; daughter, Emily Lambert (J.R.); step son, Francisco Cornejo; brother, Jon Williams; two sisters, Janet Cadenas (Pedro) and Linda Williams; three grandchildren, Wesley Merchant, Mia Lambert and Olivia Lambert and two nephews, Eric and Bradley Cadenas.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Front Royal Police Foundation, 900 Monroe Avenue, Front Royal or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue; Dallas, TX 75231-4596.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
