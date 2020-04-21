Bryan Scott Mongold, 39, of Luray passed away unexpectedly April 17, 2020 at his residence.
Bryan was born May 27, 1980 in Rockingham County and is the son of Steven and Cherry Spitzer.
He worked at Valley Fertilizer for many years and last worked for Steven Custer Construction. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, hunting, camping, drawing, and building things. Bryan graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and loved playing football and was a Redskins fan. He had many friends that loved him and would do anything for anyone.
In addition to his parents he is survived by a brother, Jamie Lee Mongold and wife Paulina; a niece, Emily Josephine who adored and love playing with him; grandmother, Gloria Kile; six aunts, two uncles and many cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 21, 2020