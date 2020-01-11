Northern Virginia Daily

C. Danial Barr (1992 - 2020)
C. Danial Barr, 27, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away January 5, 2020, at his home.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 10, at the Virginia Hills Church in Front Royal from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Eric Reploeg.

Mr. Barr was born February 23, 1992 in Front Royal, son of John Forrest and Katherine Barr Sealock. He was an HVAC specialist.

Surviving with his parents are his wife Annalies Marie Steinbach Barr; a son Connor Barr of Front Royal; a brother John Paul Sealock of Front Royal; and a sister Susan Ann Sealock of Front Royal.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 11, 2020
