Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lohr & Barb Funeral Home 120 1St St Elkins , WV 26241 (304)-636-4440 Send Flowers Obituary



Caleb Steven Luke Arbaugh, age 22 years, a resident of Philippi, WV, departed this life Tuesday, December 31, 2019 peacefully in his sleep at his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born Tuesday, August 19, 1997 at Harrisonburg, VA, the son of Monica Ruth Arbaugh and his step-father, Donnie McIe, who survive at Philippi. Also surviving are two sisters, Raquel Darionna Melgar and Kayanna Elizabeth Rudy, both of Philippi; grandparents, Rita Cross Arbaugh and Stephenson Arbaugh of Whitmer; great grandfather, Ronald Cross of Elkins; Aunt, Jessica Runion and husband Preston "PJ" and cousin, Preston Runion, all of Broadway, VA; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death are his maternal great grandmother, Shelva "Sis" Cross, maternal great grandparents, Darie Vandevender Arbaugh and Virgil Arbaugh.



Caleb was an Ambassador for Muscular Dystrophy. He was a graduate of Philip-Barbour High School with the Class of 2015, where he was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and Technology Student Assoc. (TSA). He attended Marshall University, majoring in Computer Information Technology and minoring in Digital Assoc. Forensics. He was the President of Residential Housing Assoc., Member of Lamdba Chi Alpha Fraternity, Student Government Assoc. for College of Computer Information Technology, and the WWE Club. He was an extremely devoted advocate for students with disabilities. He helped in creating Smart Dorms. He had been doing his Internship with Information Technology at Marshall University. He enjoyed video games and computers.



The family will receive friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Elkins on Sunday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Final Rites will be conducted at the Whitmer United Methodist Church at Whitmer, on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12 p.m., with one hour visitation prior. The Reverend Mike Lambert will officiate and interment will follow at the Laurel Hill Cemetery at Whitmer, WV.



The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Caleb Steven Luke Arbaugh. Condolences may be expressed to the family at Caleb Steven Luke Arbaugh, age 22 years, a resident of Philippi, WV, departed this life Tuesday, December 31, 2019 peacefully in his sleep at his home surrounded by his loving family.He was born Tuesday, August 19, 1997 at Harrisonburg, VA, the son of Monica Ruth Arbaugh and his step-father, Donnie McIe, who survive at Philippi. Also surviving are two sisters, Raquel Darionna Melgar and Kayanna Elizabeth Rudy, both of Philippi; grandparents, Rita Cross Arbaugh and Stephenson Arbaugh of Whitmer; great grandfather, Ronald Cross of Elkins; Aunt, Jessica Runion and husband Preston "PJ" and cousin, Preston Runion, all of Broadway, VA; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Preceding him in death are his maternal great grandmother, Shelva "Sis" Cross, maternal great grandparents, Darie Vandevender Arbaugh and Virgil Arbaugh.Caleb was an Ambassador for Muscular Dystrophy. He was a graduate of Philip-Barbour High School with the Class of 2015, where he was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and Technology Student Assoc. (TSA). He attended Marshall University, majoring in Computer Information Technology and minoring in Digital Assoc. Forensics. He was the President of Residential Housing Assoc., Member of Lamdba Chi Alpha Fraternity, Student Government Assoc. for College of Computer Information Technology, and the WWE Club. He was an extremely devoted advocate for students with disabilities. He helped in creating Smart Dorms. He had been doing his Internship with Information Technology at Marshall University. He enjoyed video games and computers.The family will receive friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Elkins on Sunday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Final Rites will be conducted at the Whitmer United Methodist Church at Whitmer, on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12 p.m., with one hour visitation prior. The Reverend Mike Lambert will officiate and interment will follow at the Laurel Hill Cemetery at Whitmer, WV.The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Caleb Steven Luke Arbaugh. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close