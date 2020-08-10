1/
Callie Ann Funk
2020 - 2020
Callie Ann Funk, three weeks old, passed peacefully in the arms of family on August 7, 2020. She was born on July 17, 2020.

Callie was the daughter of Gregory and Loren Funk of Woodstock, VA.

She is survived by one twin brother, Gavin Michael Funk. Her paternal grandparents are Isaac (Butch) and predeceased Sharon Funk of Woodstock, VA; and maternal grandparents, Steve and Martha Heltzel also of Woodstock, VA; and an uncle Jacob Heltzel of McLean, VA. Great-grandparents include Curtis and Dalene Heltzel of Woodstock, VA and predeceased Robert and Lena Fuller of Maurertown, VA. Her extended family included many aunts, uncles, and cousins who also loved her dearly.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Although her time on this earth was short, Callie gave us a lifetime of love during these past few weeks before God called her home.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
