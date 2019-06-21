Calvin (Randy) Barb, 65, originally of Haymarket, VA, passed peacefully June 12, 2019 at the Fauquier Nursing Center in Warrenton, VA.
He is survived by his father, Edgar; two sisters, Joan (husband Mike Knox) and Tammy (husband Scott Stemple); three brothers, Terry, Thomas (wife Sylvia), and Monty. He is also survived by four nieces, Pamela (husband Michael Pearson), Jessica, Kayla, and Tabitha Stemple; one nephew, Jeffrey Barb (wife Cynthia); five great-nieces, Skyler and Fallyn Stemple, and Chelsea, Katelyn, and Makayla Barb; and one great-great nephew, Mason Henry.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Soresia; sister, Deborah Gill; as well as first and second wives, Betty and Barbara.
A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at Little River Baptist Church, 40385 Braddock Road, Aldie, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in care of Little River Baptist Church, 40385 Braddock Road, Aldie, VA 20105, in his memory to help with the expenses.
