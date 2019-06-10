Calvin Shelby Jordan, 94, of Mt. Jackson, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Timberview Crossing Assisted Living Facility in Timberville.
He was born March 3, 1925 in Shenandoah County, Virginia, son of the late Ira Vernon Jordan Sr. and Dottie Lorraine Litten Jordan.
He was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall at Edinburg.
He is survived by a sister, Charlotte Jordan Hulvey of Broadway; two brothers, Herbert Jordon of Alamogordo, New Mexico and Dewey Jordan of Mt. Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ira Jordan Jr. and Alan "Pelgie" Jordan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Jackson Rescue and Fire Department, P.O. Box 251, Mt. Jackson, VA 22842 or the .
Cremation arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson.
