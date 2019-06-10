Northern Virginia Daily

Calvin Shelby Jordan (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin Shelby Jordan.
Service Information
Dellinger Funeral Home
5997 Main Street
Mt. Jackson, VA
22842
(540)-477-3145
Obituary
Send Flowers


Calvin Shelby Jordan, 94, of Mt. Jackson, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Timberview Crossing Assisted Living Facility in Timberville.

He was born March 3, 1925 in Shenandoah County, Virginia, son of the late Ira Vernon Jordan Sr. and Dottie Lorraine Litten Jordan.

He was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall at Edinburg.

He is survived by a sister, Charlotte Jordan Hulvey of Broadway; two brothers, Herbert Jordon of Alamogordo, New Mexico and Dewey Jordan of Mt. Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ira Jordan Jr. and Alan "Pelgie" Jordan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Jackson Rescue and Fire Department, P.O. Box 251, Mt. Jackson, VA 22842 or the .

Cremation arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson.

Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations