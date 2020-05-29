Cameron Glenwood Copp went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020.
He was born in Woodstock, VA. February 16, 1944 to the late Glenwood and Grace Burner Copp.
Cameron was preceded in death by his sister Darlene S. Copp.
He is survived by his loving companion, best friend and wife of 40 years, Jean Ellis-Copp.
Cameron is survived by his brothers, Jerry A. Copp (Jean) and Steven B. Copp (Cindy); sisters, Linda C. Wymer (Robert deceased) and Ann C. Crisman (Robert); daughter, Nena K. Cloer (Thad); sons, Chad G. Copp and Stephen P. Ellis; grandchildren, Gabrielle (Fiance Lee Hinson), Alexandra and Christian Cloer, Anden Copp. A faithful and loving sister in law, Ann Hiner and nieces and nephews, Brian L. Douglass, Sr., Melissa Foltz, Robert Wymer, Jr., Abbi Copp, Allyson Ward, Jeffrey Crisman, Susan Sites and Tina Derricote.
Cameron was a member of the Saumsville Christian Church of Maurertown. He was a graduate of Central High School. Cameron was owner and operator of Cameron G. Copp, Certified Land Surveyor since 1974 licensed in Virginia and West Virginia. He had so much love and pride for his family and pets (Dash, Tinker, and Cooper). His joys in life included his family, golfing, fishing, puzzles and taking care of his garden and flowers. He was a member of the Bass Federation for many years.
Cameron knew no strangers and was a friend to everyone. He was always there to help anyone in need. Cameron touched so many lives by teaching young men the art of surveying and starting them on a path to a new career. In past years, Cameron taught surveying at Lord Fairfax.
Please keep Cameron, his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
When COVID-19 and social distance restrictions are lifted, a celebration of life with all family and friends will be scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting monetary donations to help Jean provide care for Stephen.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 29, 2020.