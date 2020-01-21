Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Camilla Brooks DeNeal. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Mount Vernon Baptist Church Service 12:00 PM Mount Vernon Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



Camilla Brooks DeNeal, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.



A Home Going service will be held on Thursday, January 23 at 12:00 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church with The Rev. Harold Brown and The Rev. Alfred Woods officiating. Interment will be private in Mount Morris Community Cemetery in Hume.



Mrs. DeNeal was born July 5, 1929, in Washington D.C. daughter of the late Morris Russell Brooks and Mary Annie Camilla Brooks. She worked for Peebles Department Store for over 35 years. Mrs. DeNeal was a member of the Mount Vernon Baptist Church for over 60 years where she served as usher. She was married to the late Carter Nathaniel DeNeal.



Surviving are a son Shawn DeNeal and wife Elisha of Woodbridge; daughter Nikki DeNeal Anderson and husband Felix of Ferndale, Washington; sister Bernice Matthews of Front Royal; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



Mrs. DeNeal was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a daughter Shea DeNeal.



Pallbearers will be Charles Washington, Jr., Kenneth Sonnie, Wayne Brooks, Robert Brooks, Randolph DeNeal, Preston Barbour, and Glenn Banks.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church.



Memorial contributions may be sent to The Mount Vernon Baptist Church.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal. Camilla Brooks DeNeal, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.A Home Going service will be held on Thursday, January 23 at 12:00 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church with The Rev. Harold Brown and The Rev. Alfred Woods officiating. Interment will be private in Mount Morris Community Cemetery in Hume.Mrs. DeNeal was born July 5, 1929, in Washington D.C. daughter of the late Morris Russell Brooks and Mary Annie Camilla Brooks. She worked for Peebles Department Store for over 35 years. Mrs. DeNeal was a member of the Mount Vernon Baptist Church for over 60 years where she served as usher. She was married to the late Carter Nathaniel DeNeal.Surviving are a son Shawn DeNeal and wife Elisha of Woodbridge; daughter Nikki DeNeal Anderson and husband Felix of Ferndale, Washington; sister Bernice Matthews of Front Royal; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.Mrs. DeNeal was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a daughter Shea DeNeal.Pallbearers will be Charles Washington, Jr., Kenneth Sonnie, Wayne Brooks, Robert Brooks, Randolph DeNeal, Preston Barbour, and Glenn Banks.The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church.Memorial contributions may be sent to The Mount Vernon Baptist Church.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close