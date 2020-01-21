Camilla Brooks DeNeal, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
A Home Going service will be held on Thursday, January 23 at 12:00 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church with The Rev. Harold Brown and The Rev. Alfred Woods officiating. Interment will be private in Mount Morris Community Cemetery in Hume.
Mrs. DeNeal was born July 5, 1929, in Washington D.C. daughter of the late Morris Russell Brooks and Mary Annie Camilla Brooks. She worked for Peebles Department Store for over 35 years. Mrs. DeNeal was a member of the Mount Vernon Baptist Church for over 60 years where she served as usher. She was married to the late Carter Nathaniel DeNeal.
Surviving are a son Shawn DeNeal and wife Elisha of Woodbridge; daughter Nikki DeNeal Anderson and husband Felix of Ferndale, Washington; sister Bernice Matthews of Front Royal; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. DeNeal was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a daughter Shea DeNeal.
Pallbearers will be Charles Washington, Jr., Kenneth Sonnie, Wayne Brooks, Robert Brooks, Randolph DeNeal, Preston Barbour, and Glenn Banks.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be sent to The Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 21, 2020