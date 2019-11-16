Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carey Jacquelyn "Jack" Athey. View Sign Service Information Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc 323 Fourth St. California , PA 15419 (724)-938-2210 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc 323 Fourth St. California , PA 15419 View Map Service 1:00 PM Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc 323 Fourth St. California , PA 15419 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Carey Jacquelyn "Jack" Athey, 86, of Roscoe, PA, died Saturday, October 26, 2019.



He was born Saturday, April 8, 1933, in Bayard, VA, a son of the late Carey Garland Athey and Rebecca (Dodson) Athey.



Jack proudly served in the Navy; he retired as a Sr. Chief Petty Officer after twenty years of service. He served an additional 10 years in the Navy Reserve. His second career was at the Dowell J. Howard Vocational Technical School in Winchester, VA where he taught electricity and electronics for 25 years.



Jack was a member of Roscoe American Legion Post 801 and the Front Royal Moose. He was also an active member in the Winnebago International Travelers Club for more than 30 years.



He loved to watch his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren participate in their various athletic activities. He was active in youth sports, coaching, officiating and refereeing.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 16 years, Phyllis Athey; three daughters, Theresa Athey of Erie, PA, Jackie Kotowski and husband Steve of Fredericksburg, VA, and Dona Keith and husband Larry of Beaumont, TX,; two stepchildren, Robert Schmidt and wife Cindy of Roscoe, PA, and Diane Martin and husband Wayne of Roscoe, PA; brothers, Virgil Athey and , Robert Athey and wife Barbara, all of Front Royal, VA; brother-in-law Robert Moses Rodgers, III of Florida; sisters, Roberta Greene, of North Carolina and Mary Loretta Bowen and husband Randolph, of Louisiana. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.



In addition to his parents Jack was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Rodgers Athey (1999); sisters, Helen Jenkins and Dorothy Nance and husband Bud Nance; sister-in-law, Marico Athey and brother-in-law, Lane Greene.



Friends will be received in the Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the hour of service with Rev. Rod Johnson, officiating.



Interment at Belle Vernon Cemetery will be at a later date.



Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 16, 2019

