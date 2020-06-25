Carl David Whited Sr.
1952 - 2020
Carl David Whited, Sr., 67, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Freddie Helsley officiating. Burial will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, Virginia.

Mr. Whited was born on September 22, 1952 in Wise, Virginia to William Jack Whited and Margaret Ann Freeman Longerbeam, both of Blountville, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his step father, Gilbert Longerbeam.

Surviving along with his parents are his step mother, Imogene Whited of Blountville; wife, Cheryl Lynne Whited of Front Royal; three sons, Carl David Whited, Jr. (Jennie), Jason Whited (Kim) and Kevin Whited all of Front Royal; two daughters, Michele Dettor (Joe) of Fairfax, Virginia and Beverly Cunningham (Billy) of Nokesville, Virginia; brother, Doug Whited of Portland, Oregon; three sisters, Reda Worley (Ken) of Blountville, Pam Taylor (Jeff) of Culpeper, Virginia and Denise Whited of Callao, Virginia; four grandsons, Joseph Dettor, Steven Dettor, Garrett Whited and Zachary Whited; two granddaughters, Arianna Whited and Aubrey Whited and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 West Cork Street Winchester, VA 22601 or the Humane Society of Warren County at 1245 Progress Drive Front Royal, VA 22630.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
JUN
JUN
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Maddox Funeral Home
JUN
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
