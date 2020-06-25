My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Carl David Whited, Sr., 67, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Freddie Helsley officiating. Burial will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, Virginia.
Mr. Whited was born on September 22, 1952 in Wise, Virginia to William Jack Whited and Margaret Ann Freeman Longerbeam, both of Blountville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his step father, Gilbert Longerbeam.
Surviving along with his parents are his step mother, Imogene Whited of Blountville; wife, Cheryl Lynne Whited of Front Royal; three sons, Carl David Whited, Jr. (Jennie), Jason Whited (Kim) and Kevin Whited all of Front Royal; two daughters, Michele Dettor (Joe) of Fairfax, Virginia and Beverly Cunningham (Billy) of Nokesville, Virginia; brother, Doug Whited of Portland, Oregon; three sisters, Reda Worley (Ken) of Blountville, Pam Taylor (Jeff) of Culpeper, Virginia and Denise Whited of Callao, Virginia; four grandsons, Joseph Dettor, Steven Dettor, Garrett Whited and Zachary Whited; two granddaughters, Arianna Whited and Aubrey Whited and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 West Cork Street Winchester, VA 22601 or the Humane Society of Warren County at 1245 Progress Drive Front Royal, VA 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 25, 2020.