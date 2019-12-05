Northern Virginia Daily

Carl Edward Bradley (1936 - 2019)
Carl Edward Bradley, 83, of Woodstock passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Carl was born on July 29, 1936 in Sarasota, Florida and made Florida his home until moving to Virginia.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was a Real Estate Broker. He was a member of Monterey Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie C. Bradley.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Scanlan; a son, Thomas (Phyllis) of Hobe Sound, Florida; a daughter, Susan (Matt) Wilkerson of Firestone, Colorado; three grandchildren, Victoria, Evelyn, and Ivy; and two great grandchildren, Autumn and Audrey.

Arrangements in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 5, 2019
