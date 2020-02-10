Northern Virginia Daily

Carl Ellis Hottle (1919 - 2020)
Service Information
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA
22824
(540)-984-3700
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Toms Brook Cemetery
Obituary
Carl Ellis Hottle, 100, of Toms Brook, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Toms Brook Cemetery. Dr. Stan Thompson will officiate.

Mr. Hottle was born April 13, 1919 in Davis, West Virginia, son of the late Alpha Milton Hottle and Laura Frances Boehm Hottle. He was an Army veteran of World War II. He was a milkman for Sealtest for over thirty years and a farmer. He was a member of Toms Brook United Methodist Church and the Methodist Men. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Gladys Lee Holler Hottle whom he married on November 13, 1947.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Hottle Delano and husband Jeff of Woodstock and sister, Betty Grant of Strasburg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA. 22601.

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 10, 2020
