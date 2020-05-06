Carl Lee "Joe" High, Sr., 77, of Front Royal, VA passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home.
Mr. High was born in 1943 in Winchester, VA, son of the late David L. High and Evelyn E. Hackney; stepson of the late James M. Hackney. He retired from Avtex Fibers after 21 years of service, worked several years at Hayes Stair in Gainesville, and retired again after 12 years of service as a custodian with the United States Government. Mr. High enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. His favorite past-time was porch sitting, just taking in all his surroundings.
Surviving with his wife, Carol Jean Bittner, of 40 years are their daughters, Joyce Carter (Warren) of Winchester, VA, Faith Settle (Dennis) and Linda McIlwee (Terry) both of Front Royal, VA; sons, Johnny Whittington of Strasburg, VA, James High (Peggy) of Front Royal, VA, Michael High (Tammy) of Lake Park, GA; companion of his late son, Carl, Jr., Theresa Churchill of Holly, NC; grandchildren, Tonya Snapp of Winchester, VA, Britni Fauver of Front Royal, VA, Aaron High (M.I.A.) of Front Royal, VA and Dezarae Churchill of Holly, NC; and brothers, Lewis High of Rada, WV and Charlie High of Maurertown, VA; and great-grandchildren, Codi Miller, Cory Miller, and Noah Churchill.
Mr. High was preceded in death by his a son, Carl Lee High, Jr.; grandson, Jay Whittington; sister, Helen High; and brother, David High.
All services are private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 6, 2020.