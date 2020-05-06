Carl Lee "Joe" High
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl Lee "Joe" High, Sr., 77, of Front Royal, VA passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home.

Mr. High was born in 1943 in Winchester, VA, son of the late David L. High and Evelyn E. Hackney; stepson of the late James M. Hackney. He retired from Avtex Fibers after 21 years of service, worked several years at Hayes Stair in Gainesville, and retired again after 12 years of service as a custodian with the United States Government. Mr. High enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. His favorite past-time was porch sitting, just taking in all his surroundings.

Surviving with his wife, Carol Jean Bittner, of 40 years are their daughters, Joyce Carter (Warren) of Winchester, VA, Faith Settle (Dennis) and Linda McIlwee (Terry) both of Front Royal, VA; sons, Johnny Whittington of Strasburg, VA, James High (Peggy) of Front Royal, VA, Michael High (Tammy) of Lake Park, GA; companion of his late son, Carl, Jr., Theresa Churchill of Holly, NC; grandchildren, Tonya Snapp of Winchester, VA, Britni Fauver of Front Royal, VA, Aaron High (M.I.A.) of Front Royal, VA and Dezarae Churchill of Holly, NC; and brothers, Lewis High of Rada, WV and Charlie High of Maurertown, VA; and great-grandchildren, Codi Miller, Cory Miller, and Noah Churchill.

Mr. High was preceded in death by his a son, Carl Lee High, Jr.; grandson, Jay Whittington; sister, Helen High; and brother, David High.

All services are private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.

Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-6633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved