

Carol Elizabeth Kagey, 76, of New Market passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Winchester Medical. Center.



She was born January 7, 1943 in Ohio and was a daughter of the late Russell Edwin and Bernice Marie Fogarty Kuchenbrod.



Carol was a woman of all trades, but her last employment was as a secretary for Streett Trucking near New Market.



She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles of New Market and the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg. Carol and her husband were inducted into the Stonewall Jackson Hall of Fame for their community service.



On July 31, 1961, she married Bobby Kagey, who survives.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, John Kagey and wife, Tami of Lake Frederick, VA; Stephen Kagey and spouse, Osmaro of Woodbridge VA; two daughters, Barbara Dobbins of Dumfries, VA and Mary Clanahan and husband, Kelly of Edinburg, VA; two sisters, Mary Jo Stewart of Stow, Ohio and Karen Boisjolie of Crestview, FL; brother, Jack Kuchenbrod of Granda Hill, CA; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



She was predeceased by two sisters, Paula Kuchenbrod and Patricia Pickel & two brothers, Gerald Kuchenbrod and Richard Wooton.



The Family will receive friends 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wood's Chapel Independent Bible Church, 58 Splinter Ln. New Market and where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday. Pastor Glen Turner and Father Silvio Kaberia will officiate. Interment will be in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery at New Market.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Virginia Chapter, 7202 Glen Forest Dr,, Suite 102, Richmond, VA 23226.



Services by Theis Funeral Chapel, New Market.