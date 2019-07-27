Carol Elizabeth Smallwood, 64, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Smallwood was born December 21, 1954 in Madison, Wisconsin to the late William and Betty Rosein Schumacher.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Lee Smallwood; and brother, William Schumacher Jr.
Survivors include her two sons, William Lee Smallwood and Robert Lee Smallwood; daughter, Angela Marie Cooke; two brothers, Robert Schumacher and Brian Schumacher; two sisters, Debbie Hensley-Cook and Laurie Kauppi; and five grandchildren, Haley Cooke, Jaylin Pritchard, Madison Smallwood, Connor Smallwood and Kristen Smallwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home for assistance with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 27, 2019