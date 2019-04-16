Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol (Law) Fawcett. View Sign



Carol Law Fawcett, 78, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away in the presence of her children Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17 at 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia with the Rev. Phillip Cozzi officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, Virginia.



Mrs. Fawcett was born June 9, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late James Law and Phyllis Harlow Law.



She was a 1962 graduate of Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She served her community for 40 years as a nurse offering healing, love and understanding.



She was preceded in death by her husband, David Fawcett.



Surviving are a daughter, Sheryl Ann Oligny and husband Michael David Oligny of Strasburg, Virginia; two sons, James Samuel Kastner and wife Tammy Renae Kastner of Laurel, Maryland and Todd Allan Ernst and wife Sarah Elizabeth Ernst of Asheville, North Carolina; sister, Susan Spriggs of Urbana, Ohio;11 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



105 West Main Street

Front Royal , VA 22630

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 16, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close