Graveside service 11:00 AM Prospect Hill Cemetery



Carol J. Henry, 67, formerly of Stephens City, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC.



Mrs. Henry was born September 14, 1952 in Winchester; the daughter of Charles A. and Emily Madagan Franklin. She was a 1970 graduate of James Wood High School. She had been an office manager with The Daily Grind. She was a member of First Assembly of God in Front Royal.



She married Alvin E. Henry on July 16, 1970 in Front Royal.



Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Tina Jean Henry-Lewis (Chris) of Stephens City and Carrie Ann Johnson (Dustin) of Charlotte, NC; one brother, Charles Edward "Teddy" Franklin of Front Royal; two sisters, Emily Jane McGill and Diane Marie Franklin both of Stephens City; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne Lewis, Austin Tyler Alexander, Brittanie Taylor Alexander, William Hunter Alexander, Charlie Denson Alexander, and Kamryn Piper Johnson; and one great grandson, Waylon Scott Alexander. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tabitha Renee Henry; one brother, James Albert Franklin; and one grandson, Matthew Stephen Henry.



The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. ­- 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Stephens City.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Rev. Dottie Holden officiating.



