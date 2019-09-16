Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol (Epling) Maytan. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Graveside service 12:00 PM Stonewall Memory Gardens Manassas , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Carol Epling Maytan died September 13, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal, VA, surrounded by family and friends.



There will be a graveside funeral service at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, VA.



Born December 14, 1942 in Beckley, West Virginia to James B. and Gladys M. Epling, she was one of seven children, Ruth Weichbrodt (dec.), Connie Loughhead of Buena Vista, VA, James D. Epling (Jimmy, dec.), Wayne Epling of Purcellville, VA, Linda McIntyre of Front Royal, VA, and Kathy Dorsey of Broadway, VA.



She grew up in Haymarket, VA and lived in Manassas, VA, Fairfax, VA, Arlington, VA, Nacagdoces, TX, Anchorage, AK, Indianapolis, IN, and Ponce Inlet, FL.



She was married to Robert L. Bailey (Larry) of Manassas, VA, with whom she had two children, Robert L. Bailey Jr. (Larry) of Fairfax Station, VA and Christie Davis (Cricky) of York, PA.



She was later married to Bruce Putnam of Fitchburg, MA and then to Reginald Maytan (Rex) of Chicago, IL.



She is succeeded by several grandchildren, Brian Alexander Davis, Hunter Montgomery Davis, Caitlin Specht Bailey, and Peter Epling Bailey.



After her first marriage left her with two small children in the late 1960s, she went to night school, learned secretarial skills, and then worked as a claims examiner at the Trailways Bus Company.



In the early 1970s she went to work for the U.S. Postal Service, from which she retired in the early 1990s. Her specialization was decommissioning underutilized Post Offices. The manual she wrote on the topic in the 1980s is still in use today.



She spent the last six years of her life being cared for by the loving and wonderful staff at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal, VA. At Commonwealth, she was surrounded with a close circle of friends, especially Jean Schlosser, Carol Nash, Nora Jones, and Anthony Sheehan.



Carol was a friendly, open, engaging, and entertaining soul. She exuded a warm radiance that immediately charmed all who met her. She was well liked wherever she went.



She loved music, and loved to sing, even though she did not sing well.



She once had a dog named Moochie.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



