Carol Sue Bailey, 73, of Front Royal, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia.
A celebration of life service will be held at The Resort at Glades Springs in Daniels, West Virginia Friday, July 5, 2019 for family and friends near her childhood home. The service will be held 4-6 p.m. in the Glade Room.
For friends in Northern Virginia, a celebration of life open house will be held at our home, 103 Karst Valley Road, Front Royal, Virginia, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 20.
Mrs. Bailey was born July 21, 1945 in Raleigh County, West Virginia to the late Gilmer and Theresa Harper Athey.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Booth.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Connie Austin Bailey of Front Royal; son, Don "Scott" Bailey (Kelly) of Austin, Texas; daughter, Bonnie Wiley (Terry) of Vienna, Virginia; her sister, Kathy Burleson of Eccles, West Virginia; four grandchildren, Aiden, Gavin, Robert and Tarah; and four great grandchildren, Raegan, Rowan, Olivia and Mason.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Briggs Animal Adoption Center, 3731 Berryville Pike, Charles Town, WV 25414 or to the St. Luke's Community Clinic, 316 N. Royal Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
