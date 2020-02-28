Carolyn Lee Jones, 75, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at her home.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. on March 7, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia.
Carolyn was born on October 2, 1944 to the late Harry and Sallie Alward in Alexandria, Virginia.
Surviving Carolyn is her loving daughter, Rebecca Cooke and her husband, Timothy; her brother/ son, Charles Alward and his wife, Lisa; her grandchildren, Serenity Cooke, Ashley Hawk, William Travis Higgins, James Dylan Higgins, Joshua Alward, Kyle Alward, Jami Alward and Jared Ingersoll; and her 4 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the Humane Society of Warren County at 1245 Progress Dr. Front Royal, Virginia 22630 in Carolyn's name.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 28, 2020