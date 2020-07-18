Carolyn M. Majors, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on July 6, 2020 in Winchester, Virginia. She was born on November 3, 1945, the second of four daughters born to Dorothy C. and Earl J. Moseley.
Carolyn graduated from John S. Mosby Academy in the class of 1964 and attended Roller Business College.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Reginald M. Majors and eldest son B. Scott Walker.
Surviving is her son, Jay Majors, and step-daughter, Tammie Unmisig.
Carolyn retired from Lord Fairfax Community College in Middletown, Virginia. She had worked in the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center.
Carolyn enjoyed volunteering in her community. She has volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America, as the Cubmaster of Cub Scout Pack 81, and was Round table Commissioner for the Shenrapawa District for over 15 years. She was awarded the Statuette Award. She was also a Charter Member of the Front Royal Women's Resource Center and for many years she produced the Resource Guide for Women in Warren County. Carolyn also served six years on the Board of Directors of the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce. After her retirement she volunteered with the Humane Society of Warren County.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Dr., Front Royal, VA 22630, or to the St. Luke Community Clinic, 316 North Royal Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia.
