Carolyn M. Woolvin, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Church of the Brethren in Front Royal with Pastors Bobby and Diane Whetzel officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Woolvin was born January 18, 1938 in Slvia, North Carolina to the late William and Sarah Bryson Bennett.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie H. Woolvin; two grandsons, Roger Mauck Jr. and Gregory Allen Smoot; and 10 siblings.
She was a member of the Church of the Brethren in Front Royal.
Survivors include two daughters, Dinah Mauck (Roger) and Deborah Smoot (Allen), both of Front Royal; son, Michael Woolvin (Mandy) of Chesapeake, Virginia; sister, Edith Bennett of Slvia, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Kristine Mauck, Robert Smoot, Kimberley Holmes, and Chelsea Edmonds; eight great grandchildren, Brandon, Dylan, Landon, Bryson, Hailey, Liam, Parker and Logan; and one great grandchild on the way.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Allen Smoot, Robert Smoot, Kevin Holmes, Parker Holmes, Lee Edmonds and Dave Airhart.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 14, 2019