Carolyn Shifflett passed away late on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born on February 6 1950. She is survived by her husband Ronald Shifflett and their 2 sons together John and James. Carolyn is also survived by her daughter, Jennifer Kelley, and her eldest son, David Mullinax, as well as her sister Jacalyn Kressley. She was beloved by all that knew her.
Carolyn had 18 grandchildren: Steven, Chris, Jessica, Matthew, Katelynn, Jaeden, Leigha, Jaxxxon, Lomand, Lonnie, Lexi, Mikalah, Emily, Grace, Zachary, Charlotte, Caspar and Hadrian. She had 7 great grandchildren: Mason, Mariah, Alana, Sirenety, Hunter, Ava and Emma. She dedicated most of her time, in her later years, to her grandchildren. Her true passion was found in making sure everyone was taken care of.
She enjoyed nature's beauty in all forms and was a fabulous gardener. Mom "mahmaw" loved unconditionally and always put others first. Truly a one of a kind mother and grandmother who deserves her everlasting peace and eternal life in heaven.
The family will receive friends and family for a memorial service on Sunday, January 19 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 11, 2020