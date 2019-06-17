Carolyn Williams, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully at her home on June 14, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
Affectionately known as the candy counter girl at Newberry's, Carolyn seldom met a stranger. During the past 30 years, she spent her time helping others through her work as a property manager. She loved music, dancing, and spoiling her two grandchildren her pride and joy.
Carolyn was born in Front Royal, Virginia on January 30, 1938 to the late Miller and Gladys Williams.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Melvin Williams; her daughter, Lisa Shull (Brian); her siblings, Jerry Williams (Linda), Randy Williams (Patsy), and Debbie Stover; her grandchildren, Caroline and David Shull, and four nieces, Kim Vohs, Lori Glascock, Susan Williams, and Heather Stover.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home from 6 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal.
Memorial contributions can be made to Explore More Discovery Museum or to a .
