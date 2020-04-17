

Carolyne June Downs Schuckman passed away on April 15, 2020.



She was born on February 16, 1929 in Harrisonburg, VA, the daughter of William Russell, Sr. and Mary (Bowers) Downs.



Carolyne was raised in Baltimore, MD, and Harrisonburg. She was a graduate of Western High School in Baltimore. She also attended Blue Ridge Community College and Madison College, now JMU. Carolyne was employed by Lloyd's Steak House as General Manager, and then Assistant Food Service Director at Bridgewater College Food Service. She also worked part time for Mosaic Credit Union.



On September 10, 1949 she married Gilbert George Schuckman, who preceded her in death.



She is survived by her two children, Buck and his wife Barbara, and her daughter Susan, whom she resided with. She is also survived by her niece, Kedre Downs, nephew, Sheldon Downs, and their families along with her step-granddaughter, Michelle Reday and husband, Ahmad Khreshi; cousins, Gene and Andie Boggs of Franklin, WV, and Nancy Pitsenbarger Seaborn of Marsilles, IL, also survive.



Friends and family can visit at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Friday, April 17 from 9 a.m. ­ 5 p.m. Due to the virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



A private graveside service will be held at Summit Church of the Brethren Cemetery.



Donations and memorials can be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or the Summit Church of the Brethren Cemetery Committee, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.



The family thanks everyone for your love and support.