

CarrieAnne "C.A." "Deviecakes" Samuel, 35, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her home.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.



CarrieAnne was born on August 11, 1984 in Washington DC to the late John P. Holt and Caroline Marsh Atkins. She was a manager with Papa John's Pizza in Front Royal and a diehard Redskins Fan.



Surviving along with her mother are her husband, Devin C. Samuel; dad, James Michael Atkins; maternal grandparents, James and Susan Marsh; paternal grandmother, Jane Holt; two sons, Da'Marko Porter and Keyvel Bailey; three daughters, Kalei Cameron, Mimi Holt and Mercey Holt; brother, Alexander Holt; two sisters, Jamie Lacey and Rebecca "Boo" Atkins; god daughter, Shenice Fitzhugh; four nephews; one niece and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.