Service Information Kyger Funeral Home - Elkton 115 Nicholson Road Elkton , VA 22827 (540)-298-1779 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Rock Church 3617 Buttermilk Creek Road Harrisonburg , VA



Carroll Anthony Stroop, 66, of Keezletown, entered into the arms of his savior Wednesday, January 29, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer.



Mr. Stroop was born November 8, 1953, to the late Cecil Stroop and Lucy Bynaker Stroop Wine.



He was a truck driver for many years.



On March 15, 1974, he married Judy Hullihen Stroop, who survives.



He was a wonderful father to his three daughters Sabrina Sanchez and husband, Carlos of Front Royal, Carol Williams and husband, Will of Elizabeth City, N.C., and Calissa Getz and husband, Keith of Keezletown.



He is also survived by grandchildren, Kimbra Good (Seth), Olivia Persad (CJ), Dakota Deane, Makia Sanchez, and Jakob Harpine; two great grandchildren, Kayson Good and Juliana Persad; two sisters, Betty Ryman and husband, Richard of Dayton, and Donna Lam and fiance, Larry of New Market; sister-in-law, Faye Stroop Martz of Mt Jackson; brother-in-law, Jim Reedy of Harrisonburg; many nieces and nephews and his lifetime best friends, Bobby and Libby Schaeffer of Edinburg and Jimmy Gosney of Williamstown, Ky.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Stroop and sister, Sharon Reedy.



He was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.



A celebration of life will take place 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Rock Church, 3617 Buttermilk Creek Road, Harrisonburg. The service will be conducted by the Reverend Jeremy Poling and Reverend Larry Rinard.



Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Church, P.O. Box 1003 Harrisonburg, VA 22803



