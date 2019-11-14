Northern Virginia Daily

Carroll Clifton Markley (1938 - 2019)
Carroll Clifton Markley of Vienna, Virginia, beloved father, father in law and grandfather, passed away at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 10, 2019.  A Graveside Service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, 4109 Jerome Rd, Edinburg, VA 22824 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.  Pastor Sonya Williams-Giersch will officiate.

Carroll was born September 3, 1938. He was the son of the late John, Sr. and May Hottle Markley.
He is survived by a son, Ian Markley (Karin) and five grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trisomy 18 Foundation, 4491 Cheshire Station Plaza, Suite 157, Dale City, VA 22193 (Telephone: 810-867-421; E-mail: [email protected]; Website: https://www.trisomy18.org).

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

Online condolences can be left at: www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 14, 2019
